posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 28th, 2018 at 2:05 pm

As we step a day closer to the finale of India’s Got Talent Season 8, we’re both emotional and oh-so-nostalgic already. Every weekend we’d tune in at sharp 10 only to witness all the fun, impeccable talent across the country and all the entertainment that came along with it. With the finale tomorrow, we cannot wait to see who takes the winner tag home. While we wait with bated breath, here’s a quick roundup of season 8 that we’re going to remember for a long, long time!

Here you go!

#8 The TOODLES series that the nation is talking about had to be our first pick here because of course, what else if not this?

#7 The best performances through the season that never failed to give us the jitters! If you've missed any, here's a quick preview!

#6 A little fun never hurt anybody, did it?

#5 With uber cool and stylish judges, every episode was a visual treat to watch!







#4 Periodic appearances of the internet sensation Deepak Kalal made sure we were laughing out loud literally every second!





#3 If you thought life was difficult, you've clearly not met a few inspirational people who are making the most of their life one day at a time!



#2 The show gets better with cool hosts and we loved ours totally! We'll show you why!



