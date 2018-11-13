Eight moments from India's Got Talent that are the best!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 28th, 2018 at 2:05 pm

As we step a day closer to the finale of India’s Got Talent Season 8, we’re both emotional and oh-so-nostalgic already. Every weekend we’d tune in at sharp 10 only to witness all the fun, impeccable talent across the country and all the entertainment that came along with it. With the finale tomorrow, we cannot wait to see who takes the winner tag home. While we wait with bated breath, here’s a quick roundup of season 8 that we’re going to remember for a long, long time!

Here you go!

#8 The TOODLES series that the nation is talking about had to be our first pick here because of course, what else if not this?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

#7 The best performances through the season that never failed to give us the jitters! If you've missed any, here's a quick preview! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

#6 A little fun never hurt anybody, did it?

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

#5 With uber cool and stylish judges, every episode was a visual treat to watch! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on




#4 Periodic appearances of the internet sensation Deepak Kalal made sure we were laughing out loud literally every second! 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on


 

#3 If you thought life was difficult, you've clearly not met a few inspirational people who are making the most of their life one day at a time! 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on

 

#2 The show gets better with cool hosts and we loved ours totally! We'll show you why!

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Saudamini's plan on point?

Saudamini's plan on point?

The Finale week gets bigger and better!

The Finale week gets bigger and better!

Tasks like none other in the final week!

Tasks like none other in the final week!

Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with the 9th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty - Promises to be the most thrilling season yet!

Khatron Ke Khiladi returns with the 9th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty - Promises to be the most thrilling season yet!

A story of undeterred perseverance and a will to succeed - COLORS' latest offering 'Kesari Nandan' tells an inspirational tale of a young wrestling prodigy

A story of undeterred perseverance and a will to succeed - COLORS' latest offering 'Kesari Nandan' tells an inspirational tale of a young wrestling prodigy

You Might Also Like

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with