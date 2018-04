posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 12th, 2016 at 2:48 am

On this auspicious occasion, Colors wishes you hope, love, laughter, warmth, and a bouquet of Eid wishes. May jubilation become a part of your Eid and your life. To all the stars and from all the stars, we extend our greetings of the festival and share smiles on the thought of selfies and hugs. May Eid bring all the 'Noor' in your life.