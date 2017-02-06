posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 6th, 2017 at 4:47 pm

After a long wait, the first ever LIVE reality show on Indian television, ‘Rising Star’ went on air last night. The show had already created a lot of buzz before its launch, which built up the curiosity of the Indian audience especially because they are the judges this time!

The first episode was truly powerful and it was terrific to witness the wall going up during the performances.

The best part in the last episode was to see the wall going up for every performance, now isn’t that wonderful?

Have a look at the performers –

1. Afsana Khan from Bhatinda sang – Jugni (Cahmbey di booty). Received 92% of votes.

2. Nisha Sarwan, who comes from Delhi sang – Maahi Ve from the movie Kaante. Crossed the 70%mark

3. Sankalp Khetwal is a singer from Dehradun; the wall went up for him as he sang – I Love You from the movie Bodyguard. 89% is what he received.

4. Ishrat Siddiqui, who is from Allahabad sang ‘Aaj Hona Deedar’. The wall went up even for this singer, who takes a stand in support of women.

5. Diljot Qawaali Group received 94% of votes for their performance on the song – ‘Haanikaarak’ from the movie Dangal. Highest percentage amongst the eight performers from the first episode.

6. Kartiki Gaikwad is a Maharashtrian who sang ‘Mala Zaau De’ to impress the audience and the experts. She received 78% of votes.

7. Sukhdeep Singh presented the song ‘Mere mann yeh bata de tu’. Fortunately the wall went up for the singer after crossing 70%.

8. Ramesh Das & Shraddha Das, the father-daughter duo performed on the song ‘Chaap tilak’, and earned 93% of likes.