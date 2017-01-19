Download the Colors TV App and help Saumya shape her life on Shakti!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 19th, 2017 at 12:29 pm

Saumya is battling with a vital question that might change her life completely. ‘Can she dream of being a mother?’ is the dilemma that she is lately facing.

 

Tonight on Shakti she appeals to the audience to advise her on this. You can help Saumya by following these simple steps-

 

  • Download the Colors TV App by clicking here or use this link- http://bit.ly/colorstv

  • Tune in to Shakti at 8.00PM tonight

  • Go to the ‘Rising Star’ section

  • ‘Check In’ when the call for checking in is opened during the show

  • Vote by swiping ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ to help Saumya

 

You can vote only after you ‘Check In’ in the given time during the show.

 

Saumya needs your love and support. Don’t forget to tune in to Shakti at 8.00PM and make your vote count!


