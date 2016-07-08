Don't Miss the talented Dishoom cast on IGT Season 7

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on July 8th, 2016 at 4:46 pm

India’s Got Talent is one stage where no one stops themselves, whether whimsical or witty, winners or performers, dancers or musicians, artists or ACTORS. The season 7 finale is almost here, and with everything we have witnessed on this season, the finale promises to be one hell-of-a-jaw-dropping ride.

The finalists are set to bedazzle the IGT stage. The cherry on the cake will be the cast of Dishoom- John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Varun  Dhawan, who will exhibit their talents as well. You will have to watch it to believe it. The power packed entry of John and Varun will set our screens ablaze. They will also be seen performing to a foot tapping number from their movie.  We can only imagine the levels of energy and crazy entertainment that this trio will unleash.

Watch how they have some rib-tickling fun, also, Jacqueline being Dish-Oomph! All this and more on IGT season 7 finale.

IMG_3655
IMG_3745

 

IMG_3582

 

 

 

 

 


