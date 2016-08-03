posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 3rd, 2016 at 9:29 pm

The icing on the cake was when he moon walked and gave a real peek into his dancing skills .JDJ9 is spelling magnificence in a new way. Recently the handsome and super charismatic Tiger Shroff came down to cheer the Jhalak participants.

He captivated the audience with his entry and dance performance. Looks like JDJ9 stage brings out the dancer in everyone. And given that Tiger Shroff is a fabulous dancer it is needless to say that his dance moves were like the theme of the night.

One will also get to see the cute Shantanu Maheshwari and Tiger Shroff compete for kisses from the pretty ladies in the audience. Can you guess who had a magnetic effect on the girls?

An interesting face-off with Salman will take place. And Tiger reveals that Salman had choreographed one of his acts and it feels wonderful to see him dance the way he does. With two such talented dancers a challenge was surely a delight.

Looks like Tiger Shroff had a gala time on the JDJ9 dance floor. You wouldn’t want to miss out this one. Tune into #JDJ9 every Saturday at 10PM!