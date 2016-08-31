Don't Miss out on Bollywood's Dhoni - Sushant Singh Rajput on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 26th, 2016 at 3:16 pm

The challenge month meets it’s final week. Pressure is soaring high and the JDJ9 contestants seem to be finally feeling the real kick of the competition. At such a time, we couldn’t have had a better match to cheer them up than Sushant Singh Rajput. 

 

 

With the dapper #karanjohar and the stunning #jacquelinefernandez on #jhalakdikhlajaa . Waow major de javu happening..#dhonipromotions

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

 

 

Learning how to pout from @jacquelinef143 #jhalakdikhlajaa #dhonipromotions

A photo posted by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on

 

 

Sushant , who has been a part of Jhalak before, was extremely nostalgic and could relate to performance anxiety and pressure the contestants must have been feeling, especially in the challenge month. Similar to his role in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Jhalak journey is also about a lot of toil which later takes shape as success.

 

IMG_6445

 

IMG_6506

 

Sushant thoroughly enjoyed himself.  Jhalak reloaded a bunch full of memories in his  mind. He was awestruck with the performances of the contestants. The concept a‘ regional special’ enhanced the performances with a dash of spectacular. 

 

IMG_6576

 

Get ready to see an exciting mix match this weekend on JDJ9 on Saturday at 10PM!


