'Dome' Miss this Challenge on Bigg Boss 10 tonight

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 28th, 2016 at 2:43 pm

The tremors of challenge made their first appearance last night, when the Wild cards set their foot into the Bigg Boss house. Though to secure their place, they will have to have a face-off with the nominated contestants, they seem pretty much up for the deal. 

 

PIC 23

 

Though their entry has made things shaky for the others in the house, they have to take up this challenge if they want to proceed further in this game.
Bigg Boss declares a challenging task for the housemates to kick-start this week. The challengers and the nominated contestants will be placed in domes. The challengers picked their competitors for the task last night on Weekend ka Vaar.

 

PIC 26

 

The 4 pairs for the task are, Sahil v/s Rahul, Baniv/s Priyanka, Jason v/s Gaurav and Elena v/s Nitibha. One dome for each pair and the one to step out first will lose their chance to play it further in this game and get nominated for the week directly.

PIC 24

 

PIC 27

 

PIC 28

 

PIC 29

 

PIC 30

 

Well, looks like Bigg Boss has leveled up the difficulty bar with this task once again.
Let's see what kismat has in store for the challengers and last week's nominated contestants, on Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!


