posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 23rd, 2018 at 4:55 pm

In this week’s episodes of Belan Wali Bahu, Roopa faces another situation where she’s trying to look for Laddoo only to realize that he has gone inside a dog’s body and is unable to come out. Roopa convinces Premnath about keeping the dog and the family willingly accepts him. The episode then pans into the Awasthi family playing with the dog and eventually making him run around the house with work. Laddoo is clearly irritated with all of it.

A series of events keep occurring one after the other while Roopa is trying to sort everything. The dog ends up biting Suzi after which Dada Ji announces to let go of the dog, however, the doctor asks them to get the dog back for Suzi’s treatment. The episode then focuses on the family looking for the dog. Will they be able to find him? Stay tuned to know more.

Watch Belan Wali Bahu from Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm.