Does Jai misunderstand Aadhya?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 11th, 2019 at 5:37 pm

With Jai coming to know about Aadhya’s decision of getting married to PK in the court, he rushes to meet her. He is even shocked when he comes to know that Aadhya will be giving an online interview for a company based in Bangalore. Post all of this, Jai is also seen sending a parcel to Shubhankar.

 

IMG_5837

 

 

Going forward, when Jai arrives at a café, he finds Aadhya and PK kissing. Little does he know that the girl isn’t Aadhya but Divya. That’s when he misunderstands Aadhya. In the meantime, Aadhya comes to know about the parcel sent by Jai. How will she react to that?

 

IMG_5811

 

 

Find out on Internet Wala Love from Monday to Friday at 6:30 pm.

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Kesari has a plan! Will she be successful?

Kesari has a plan! Will she be successful?

Step aside, Raghu Jadhav is here!

Step aside, Raghu Jadhav is here!

Have you met Dhanak yet?

Have you met Dhanak yet?

What will Chakor's decision be?

What will Chakor's decision be?

Will Roop be able to follow his passion?

Will Roop be able to follow his passion?

You Might Also Like

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with