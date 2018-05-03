Does Aarohi succeed this time?

This week, Aarohi psyches Roma into planning a godbharai for her daughter Tara by fixing a pandit to predict fate for the unborn child and the family. Deep, meanwhile, asks her to meet him at the same time as  the ‘Godhbharai’. She successfully manages to foil the pregnancy plan since she was the one who started this herself in the hope of cutting Deep’s ties to the unborn child and the family, and to turn Roma against Deep. However, this trick backfires on Aarohi when Roma kidnaps Niku to bring Aarohi. Will Roma’s trick work?

 

In a sequence going forward, Aarohi and Deep are also seen getting trapped by the goons. How will Aarohi plan to achieve her agenda? She had also orchestrated a plan to get Deep to fall for her. However he is going away with Tara to a location that shocks her. Stay tuned for the story to unfold soon.

 

Don't miss a single episode of Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.


