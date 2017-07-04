posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 4th, 2017 at 1:18 pm

You love watching ‘Kasam’? Well, the exciting news is that you will get to see Tanuja and Rishi coming face to face this week!

In a sequence Rishi will be seen at a restaurant, Tanuja too will be stepping in at the same time to meet Abhishek whose office is just next to it. Both Rishi and Tanuja will strongly feel each other’s presence. Finally there would be a moment when the two will get to see each other! Mixed emotions between the two lovers after seeing each other will melt your hearts.

However soon Tanuja would remember in a flash the reason behind them parting ways and she would look at Rishi with disgust, unfortunately Rishi would be receiving a call from Nethra at that very moment which would upset Tanuja further and she would once again walk away.

Both Tanuja and Rishi would go weak on their knees remembering their past and their recent encounter which would sadden the duo.

Now, will Natasha and Tanya who are from the same school become the reasons for the lovers to re-unite? What will be Abhishek’s reaction once he gets to know the truth?

Will Tanuja along with Abhishek and Natasha once again leave for London after all of this?

Rano and Nethra who have seen Tanuja are already worried about the future, what will happen next?

And most importantly will Rishi be able to prove his innocence in front of Tanuja this time?

