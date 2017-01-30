Do not miss out on watching 'Dil Se Dil Tak' today onwards

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 30th, 2017 at 6:51 pm

Indian television will get a complete new taste, for ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ starts tonight. The story will surely keep you hooked as it talks about the unconventional relationships that get formed randomly in life and then begins the complexities. The story depicts how people overcome and handle such unexpected events that happen in life which are truly testing.

 

We are sure you would look forward to know more and more after watching the first episode tonight.

Tune in Mon-Fri 10:30 PM onwards!


