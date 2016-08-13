posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 13th, 2016 at 12:50 pm

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been living up to its theme of Hot Hai, by giving its audience the right dose of entertainment, glamour and fun with each passing week. Tonight won't be any different .Right from judges, contestants to dance performances, this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has the perfect blend of hotness and oomph.

Surveen is going to make jaws drop with her super sexy act

Helly’s performance has a message for us to take far and long

Our JDJ9 contestants will rock the floor with their Indian Spirit and create the Independence Day vibe

And

Mr Super Entertaining and Inspiring Anil Kapoor will be the coolest thing you will watch tonight

Hold on to your seats or maybe just twist and twirl a little. Tune into JDJ9 tonight at 10PM.