Do it with passion or don't do it at all!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 25th, 2018 at 3:21 pm

Give power to the calling

Tune into your heart's desire

Live it. Breathe it. Beam it.
 

Let your passion take over and be the reason for you to reach the stars. To follow your heart, to pursue your dream, and to paint your life on to a canvas leaves you feeling accomplished and ever so grateful. From day-to-day experiences to watching some real and reel life heroes on screen, here's the inspiration you're looking for. Owing to this, we have met some superstars on various shows hosted on Colors for the last 10 years who have had the passion to be winners for life.


Inhone apni zindagi mein chuna junoon ka rang!

Dance Deewane - Age is just a number, and this is clearly proved on Dance Deewane with contestants from three generations! 

 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa - While it's all glamorous, the show lets you peek into the lives of your favorite celebrities and watch their passion to express themselves beautifully through dance.
 

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi - Face your fear and let the world watch you take over one task at a time.

 

India’s got talent - Kuch kar dikhane ka junoon inse sikhiye! Be it a magic trick, dancing, singing or any talent per say, the platform lets anyone, and everyone come forward and be a conqueror!

 

Bigg Boss: An array of tasks, politics, and cameras! The Bigg Boss House and your stay within is a literal example of passion. If you're a regular watcher, you know about the junoon we're talking about, right?

 

