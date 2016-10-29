posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 29th, 2016 at 2:39 pm

There could be guns and gusto and rockets and rackets, but we are at house of Bigg Boss, we have the ladoo of entertainment as you like it.

Tonight in the Bigg Boss 10 house, we will see the warmth of Diwali celebrations and have some crazy fun.

But the celebrations won’t stop Bigg Boss from dishing out another task. The housemates will be asked to pick a fire cracker and dedicate it to another housemate who they find the most befitting for that particular cracker. Looks like we are on a whole new role of 'no noise and air pollution!'