Diwali patakhas find a new meaning on Bigg Boss 10

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 29th, 2016 at 2:39 pm

There could be guns and gusto and rockets and rackets, but we are at house of Bigg Boss, we have the ladoo of entertainment as you like it. 
Tonight in the Bigg Boss 10 house, we will see the warmth of Diwali celebrations and have some crazy fun.

 

IMG_0713

 

PIC 22

 

 

But the celebrations won’t stop Bigg Boss from dishing out another task. The housemates will be asked to pick a fire cracker and dedicate it to another housemate who they find the most befitting for that particular cracker. Looks like we are on a whole new role of 'no noise and air pollution!' 

 

PIC 24

 

PIC 26

 

PIC 29

 

PIC 30

 

 

Who do you think will pick whom and why? Are you going to pick a cracker for someone too tonight?... or maybe just enjoy the Weekend ka Vaar with some crackers and cheese?

 

IMG_0719

 

 

Take a bite into this fiery-fun episode tonight at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

