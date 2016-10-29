Diwali festivities start with a bang on Weekend ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 10

The weekend is upon us with the ray of joy shining in the light of Diwali. And with so much happening in the Bigg Boss house over the week, one can surely expect some crazy fireworks tonight. 
Saturday will unravel with our favourite face on screen dancing to the tunes of Prem Leela.

 

PIC 01

 

PIC 02

 

 Salman is all set to meet and greet our Bigg Boss 10 contestants in full Desi Style. But will tonight be a sky full of smiles or will there be some maha yudh too? 

 

PIC 06

 

PIC 08 (1)

 

Once again a khalnayak will be picked and once again the contestants will express their angst of the happenings over the week.

 

PIC 05

 

We can’t wait to know how the story  between the Indiawale and Celebrities unfurls further.
Rocket your way to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM!


﻿

