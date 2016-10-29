posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 29th, 2016 at 1:49 pm

The weekend is upon us with the ray of joy shining in the light of Diwali. And with so much happening in the Bigg Boss house over the week, one can surely expect some crazy fireworks tonight.

Saturday will unravel with our favourite face on screen dancing to the tunes of Prem Leela.

Salman is all set to meet and greet our Bigg Boss 10 contestants in full Desi Style. But will tonight be a sky full of smiles or will there be some maha yudh too?