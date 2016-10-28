posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 6:49 pm

With Navin winning the immunity task by sabotaging Lokesh’s efforts has created a visibly broken Indiawale’s team spirit. Forgetting all disputes and animosities, contestants wake up to the song ‘Happy Diwali’ bringing in festivities. Still upset about being put in the jail by his counterparts, Swami complains to Lokesh about not being given a chance to do much in the task and put inside the jail every time for displaying poor performance. In order to make peace between Lokesh and Navin, Manveer requests Lokesh to talk to him and give him a chance to explain himself. Lokesh, however, refuses to talk to Navin and walks off. Lokesh also goes up to Manoj and tells him that Navin is playing a dirty game and is brainwashing everyone including Manveer.

While having a conversation about their respective teams, Monalisa tells Manu about her team’s indifferent behavior towards her. Manu also shares his side of the story and tells Mona that even Indiawale are playing dirty games and Navin’s behavior in the task the other day was not justified. At the end of the conversation, Mona and Manu come to terms with the fact that no one in the house is trustworthy and they need to play their individual games.

Bringing in Diwali festivities, Bigg Boss decides to create a cheerful atmosphere by giving the celebrities the gifts sent by their loved ones. Manu hands over Mona’s gift to her while she is inside the jail which makes her emotional and breaks into tears. With only the celebrities getting their gifts, Indiawale wait eagerly in anticipation to receive their set of gifts. Bigg Boss also asks Manu to release Monalisa and Swami ji from the jail and asks them to join the housemates in the celebrations.

In the evening, housemates celebrate Diwali by performing a small puja in the garden area where Swamiji recite mantras and complete puja rituals. Happiness fills up the atmosphere as Bigg Boss wishes everyone Happy Diwali and provides fireworks for them to celebrate the occasion. He also surprises Indiawale by giving them their share of gifts by calling Nitibha and Lokesh in the confession room. He asks them to collect their gifts that are hidden behind the chair and distribute it amongst the housemates.

Adding more fun to the night, Bigg Boss introduces the Oppo F1s Selfie expert task. For this task, the contestants are paired jodis - Lopa - Lokesh, Karan - Rohan, Manoj – Mona, Manveer - Bani, Gaurav - Akansha and Nitibha – Navin. Each of these jodi’s has to go to the activity area and click an interesting selfie with the Oppo F1s camera phone . Swami ji and Rahul Dev are elected as the judges and are asked to select the best Oppo F1s Selfie expert Jodi.

With lots of fun, excitement and celebration in store for the housemates, Bigg Boss tonight will be an entertainment extravaganza.

