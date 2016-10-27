Diwali Celebrations by Colors' Stars!

November 2nd, 2016

Diwali has just gone by but the festive fervour is still in the air! Looks like our favourite Celebrities have made most of the occassion and enjoyed a lot. Have a look at how they celebrated this Diwali…

 

Karishma Tanna looked stunning in these stylish outfits..

 

 
 

Yet another diwali celebration:) Styled by @_ankiitaa_ #diwali #celebration 😊😊 attire by @smitashaofficial

A photo posted by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna) on

 

 

 

 

Our gorgeous JDJ9 Judge, Jacqueline Fernandes...

 

 
 

This was the best part of my day!!!! #rangolilove #organic #happydiwalieveryone💖 thank you @soodpranav I love it!!!

A video posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

 

 

The super entertaining Manish Paul wished his fans...

 

 

Wish u all a very happy diwali #mp #happy #diwali #stayblessed #always

A video posted by Manish Paul (@manishpaul) on

 

 

Mouni Roy, looked simply like a dream...

 

 
 

दीपावली in @natashajlabel styled by my @rishika_devnani 🎉

A photo posted by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

 

Adaa Khan, with her friends and family...

 

 

Diwali with my frnds❤️ #friendslikefamily 😘✨💥

A video posted by adaa (@adaakhann) on

 

 

Karanvir Bohra celebrated Diwali in his 'hatke' style..

 

 

My diwali-Halloween look. Makeup courtesy @neelu.i If I don't win tonight I'll eat my hosts @aamnasharifofficial and @imamitkapoor 😈

A photo posted by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on

 

 

Meera Deosthale's on sets Diwali celebration...

 

 

Happy diwali! 💖💖 wish you all happiness and prosperity! 😘😘😘

A photo posted by Meera Deosthale (@meera.deosthale) on

 

 

Indeed, they have had a blast this Diwali! 


