October 30th, 2018

Here’s kickstarting the Diwali Dhamaka Week in the Bigg Boss house with your favourites from Season 11! One’s the winner and one’s the mastermind. They’re players individually and are here to make sure that this week is a memorable one. Ladies and gentlemen, step aside Vikas and Shilpa are here!

They’re taking over the house for a day and are spreading the festive spirit via interesting tasks. On entering the house, we see the housemates ever so excited and enthusiastic around them. Moving on, the house was then divided into two parts - Gupta Pariwaar and Shinde Pariwaar. The task is called ‘BB Gaon Ki Rangoli Pratiyogita’. There are two houses with an aangan in front of each house. As a part of the task, after every gong that sounds like a firecracker, a contestant from each team is supposed to run to the storeroom to collect items and give it to the person making rangoli. Vikas and Shilpa will be the sanchalaks of this task. The teams are high on energy with Vikas and Shilpa’s entry and we cannot wait to see what goes down this week!

With both, Vikas and Shilpa in the house, we certainly cannot wait to see how things unfold in this mighty Bigg Boss 12 House!