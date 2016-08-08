posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 8th, 2016 at 4:53 pm

JDJ9 is roaring high with the start of the dance battle. Last weekend witnessed the first set of individual performances of the contestants with their choreo partners. Another week awaits the same dazzle. While their performances is one reason to look forward to Saturday, another livewire will join them to keep the mad energy going. Yes, Jai Singh Rathod from 24 Season 2 or as we know him the Jhakaas Anil Kapoor will get grooving on the dance floor too.

Catch a glimpse into what is in store for you this Saturday

Chutki’s frills are all set to steal your attention

Helly’s sweet girl charm will make you smile too

Surveen’s ‘oomphalicious’ dance number

Shantanu’s cuteness will make you say ‘once more’

Sidhant’s macho avatar and his thunderbolt performance

And the galvanizing Anil Kapoor

We know, you also want to jump start the week from Saturday!

Watch JDJ9 every Saturday at 10PM!