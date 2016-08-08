Dim your Monday blues with a Sneak Peek into what will happen on this Saturday on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 8th, 2016 at 4:53 pm

JDJ9 is roaring high with the start of the dance battle. Last weekend witnessed the first set of individual performances of the contestants with their choreo partners. Another week awaits the same dazzle. While their performances is one reason to look forward to Saturday, another livewire will join them to keep the mad energy going. Yes, Jai Singh Rathod from 24 Season 2 or as we know him the Jhakaas Anil Kapoor will get grooving on the dance floor too.

Catch a glimpse into what is in store for you this Saturday

Chutki’s frills are all set to steal your attention

DSC_2378

Helly’s sweet girl charm will make you smile too 

DSC_2446

Surveen’s ‘oomphalicious’ dance number

DSC_2478

Shantanu’s cuteness will make you say ‘once more’

DSC_2609

Sidhant’s macho avatar and his thunderbolt performance

DSC_2727

And the galvanizing Anil Kapoor

DSC_2671

We know, you also want to jump start the week from Saturday!

Watch JDJ9 every Saturday at 10PM! 


