posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 18th, 2016 at 11:47 am

JDJ9 is going to sizzle with hotness this weekend. Bollywood’s hot property, Ranbir Kapoor is going to make us swoon and say ‘ae dil hai mushkil’! The starry-eyed, Kapoor lad was on JDJ9 to promote his film and couldn’t gawking at the amazing performances that were presented on JDJ9 stage.

Ranbir was overwhelmed to see the way Shantanu performed on his song- Tujhey Bhula Diya. He even complimented him on how he made the performance come alive with his emotions and expressions.

He found Sidhant’s performance on Bolna really touching and appreciated his hard work that he has put into his act.

However, after the much emotional ride of performances, Ranbir was left in complete awe of the two 'super-little-rockstars', Swasti and Preetjot. The duo performed on Ranbir’s hit number ‘Badtameez Dil’ and completely won him over.

Well, all we can say that, Ranbir is coming to greet us on JDJ9, party toh banti hai! Saturday,10PM!