Dil wali Diwali with Siddharth Nigam

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 2:27 pm

Siddharth seems  to have gotten the right nerve of the emotions with the judges. 
He gave an ace performance last week on the song Bolna, depicting his love for his mother. 

 

IMG_7522

 

IMG_7523

 

IMG_7528

 

 

This week he is back with another fabulous act.Its all about celebrating the festival of lights with a big heart. The concept will be a complete winner in Siddharth's act as he and Vaishnavi tell us a story of slum kids.

 

 

IMG_7532

 

IMG_7535

 

IMG_7541

 

 

Vivek's choreography of telling us how the rag pickers don't even get to light a diya and yet they don't let the festive spirit within their heart die, spoke loud about what this festival should all be about. 

 

 

IMG_7554

 

IMG_7556

 

IMG_7548

 

 

Aakhir diwali toh dil se celebrate ki jaati hai. Let's see how their sunshine can melt us into tears with their wonderful act.

Tune into JDJ9 at 10pm.


