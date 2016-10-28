posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 28th, 2016 at 2:27 pm

Siddharth seems to have gotten the right nerve of the emotions with the judges.

He gave an ace performance last week on the song Bolna, depicting his love for his mother.

This week he is back with another fabulous act.Its all about celebrating the festival of lights with a big heart. The concept will be a complete winner in Siddharth's act as he and Vaishnavi tell us a story of slum kids.

Vivek's choreography of telling us how the rag pickers don't even get to light a diya and yet they don't let the festive spirit within their heart die, spoke loud about what this festival should all be about.

Aakhir diwali toh dil se celebrate ki jaati hai. Let's see how their sunshine can melt us into tears with their wonderful act.

Tune into JDJ9 at 10pm.