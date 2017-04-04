'Dil Se' Special Highlights - Sunday

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on April 4th, 2017 at 1:55 pm

Rising Star brought the party to the house on Saturday night with DJ Chetas collaborating with our contestants for their performance. It was a truly memorable experience as we were treated with a lot of fun and excitement in a highly energetic atmosphere. Sunday night was taken in a mellower and personal direction, as singers dedicated songs to their near and dear ones. It made for a very powerful and emotional night as our contestants expressed their love and appreciation for their family and friends. It is true when they say “When words fail, music speaks.”

 

We had some extremely poignant and touching performances from our contestants who left a strong, lasting impression on everyone through the one thing they love the most, ‘Music’.

 

Here’s how it all went down –

 

Ameya Date was the first contestant to perform. He beautifully sang ‘Maa’ which he dedicated to his mother. The experts were moved to tears. He received 93% of votes and proceeded to sit on the red chair, being the first contestant.

 

Ameya Date

 

Vikram Jeet came next and gave a powerful performance as he sang ‘Chak De India’ which he dedicated to his fellow army men and all the brave soldiers out there. Everyone was up on their feet and the experts voted almost immediately for him. He garnered 91% of votes, falling just short of the bar set by Ameya so he proceeded to sit on the red chair and replaced him.

 

Vikram Jeet Singh

 

Maithili Thakur impressed everyone with another amazing performance as she sang ‘Sapnon Se Bhare Naina’, which she dedicated to her school. However, she could only manage to get 88% of votes because of which she had to replace Vikram Jeet from the red chair.

 

Maithili Thakur

 

Afsana Khan sang ‘Lambi Judai’ which she dedicated to her late father. She could only manage to get 86% of votes, due to which she had to replace Maithili Thakur on the red chair.

 

Afsana Khan

 

Diljot Qawwali Group gave an energetic performance as they sang ‘Jai Ho / Akhiyan Udeek Diyan’, which they dedicated to their guru and fellow group member, Dilip Sir. They could receive 85% of votes and had to proceed to sit on the red chair to replace Afsana Khan.

Diljot Qawwali Group

 

Nikita Boro came next and sang ‘Itti Si Hasi’ which she dedicated to her sister. She received 88% of votes and raised the wall. As a result, she was safe and Diljot Qawwali Group had to remain seated on the red chair.

 

Nikita Boro

Bannet Dosanjh sang ‘Sun Charkhe Di Kook’ which he dedicated to his late friend and stunned everyone. The experts called it his best performance on the show so far. He collected 92% of votes and proceeded to the safe zone.

 

Bannet Dosanjh

 

Ankita Sachdev needed to get 86% or more to surpass Diljot Qawwali Group’s score. She gave a mesmerising performance as she sang ‘Chupke Se’, which she dedicated to her husband, Deepak. She could only receive 83% of votes, however and had to replace Diljot Qawwali Group on the red chair.

 

Ankita Sachdev

 

Last contestant of the night was Ankita Kundu. Her performance would determine who would stay in the competition. She impressed everyone yet again, as she sang ‘Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai’, which she dedicated to her late uncle (her mentor). Ankita received 89% of votes and raised the wall. She proceeded to the safe zone.

 

Ankita Kundu

 

Ankita Sachdev remained the lowest scorer of the night unfortunately, and had to say goodbye to Rising Star! We wish her all the luck in the world and hope she continues her musical journey!

 


