Dil Se Dil Tak: Will Teni be able to tell Aman her truth?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 16th, 2017 at 7:20 pm

Teni’s heart finally melted as she expressed her love for Aman. But the fact also remains that she is pregnant with Shorvari and Parth’s child. In the upcoming episodes of Dil Se Dil Tak, we will see how Parth and Shorvari try managing with the fact that Teni is equally in love with Aman.

 

 
DSC_0599

 

 

 

In one of the instances, Bharat bhaai will catch Aman and Teni romancing. He will be seen informing about the same to Dadaji, asking to get them married. Very soon the Bhanushali family will be seen rejoicing over the wedding preparations, but this will bother Parth and Shorvari even further. They will tell Teni to make Aman aware about the whole truth if she loves him truly and only then go ahead planning a life together.

 

 
DSC_1005

 

 

 

What will Teni do? Will she confess everything to Aman or something else awaits her?

 

DSC_0074

 

 

To know what happens next, do not miss watching Dil Se Dil Tak Mon-Fri at 10:30 PM!


