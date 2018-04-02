Dil Se Dil Tak: Teni loses memory of the last two years of her life.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 2nd, 2018 at 5:01 pm

On Dil Se Dil Tak, the doctor informs that Teni is suffering from selective memory loss because of the accident, due to which doesn’t remember the last two years of her life. This makes Parth, Shorvari and Chutkan feel worried.

 

DSC_1297

 

 

Teni is unable to recognize Parth and Shorvari. Chutkan lies to Teni saying Parth is the driver responsible for her accident. On knowing this, Teni makes a deal with Shorvari, she asks her to bear the cost for her entire treatment in the hospital.

 

 

After getting discharged from the hospital Teni is taken back to the chawl where she used to live before. Parth and Shorvari inform the neighbors about Teni’s  health, in return they assure them that they will take good care of Teni.

 

IMG_9138

 

 

Teni gets dressed as a bar dancer like she used to before and this shocks Chutkan. He informs Parth and Shorvari, and everyone in the Bhanushali family gets extremely worried to know this.

 

 

What will happen next?

 

 

To know tune into Dil Se Dil Tak Mon-Fri at 10 PM.


