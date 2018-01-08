posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 8th, 2018 at 5:06 pm

An unexpected twist awaits on Dil Se Dil Tak this week!

Parth finally declares everyone in the house that he wants to marry Teni. Everyone feels very happy and there happens a shagun ceremony. Parth’s grandfather announces that the duo will get married in three days.

Parth expresses his grandparents that he wants to get married in the court. His grandparents explain him that since its Teni’s first experience she must be having her dreams of a wedding just like any other girl.

At another corner of the world it is revealed that Shorvari is alive and regains her consciousness, however is too weak. She misses Parth and her family.

On the other hand the Bhanushali household is busy with Sangeet function preparation. Parth gets a pretty dress for Teni for the Sangeet. Parth at the same time also remembers Shorvari.

Shorvari happens to see the video of Parth and Teni’s engagement ceremony and decides not to back. However she is unable to stop herself and plans to go to the Bhanushali household.

Wouldn’t you want to know what happens after Shorvari arrives at the scene?!

Tune into Dil Se Dil Tak – Mon to Fri at 10 PM!