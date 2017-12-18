Dil Se Dil Tak: Parth's daughter gets kidnapped, comes to know she has been sold!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on December 18th, 2017 at 1:42 pm

This week we will see on ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ that Ipshita (Parth’s daughter) gets kidnapped by Rishabh.  Teni on the other hand is about to leave the city, Parth calls up Chutkan and gets to know that Teni is leaving for Mumbai.

 

IMG_2163

 

 

Parth suspects Teni is the kidnapper, he calls up the police and asks them to arrest Teni. However Teni cleverly fools the police and comes home and tries to convince Parth that she isn’t the culprit.

 

 

Teni mentions how she suspected on someone during the naming ceremony and found something fishy in his behavior. Everyone in the house watches the naming ceremony video and gets shocked to know that it’s none other than Rishabh. Rishabh gives a ransom call and asks Parth to give him 10 crore rupees if he wants his daughter back.

 

IMG_2162

 

 

Teni reaches out to Rishabh’s place and sees the baby but by the time Parth comes, Rishabh once again flees away with the baby.

 

 

Eventually Parth and Teni catch Rishabh but get shocked to know that he has sold her to a bar lady!

 

 

What will Parth and Teni do now? How will they release her? Will this be a reason for Parth to once again start trusting Teni?

 

 

Watch the whole drama unfold this week! 

 

Dil Se Dil Tak - Mon - Fri at 10 PM!


﻿

