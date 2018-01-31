Dil Se Dil Tak: Parth and Teni get closer!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 31st, 2018 at 1:53 pm

This week on ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ Parth and Teni will spend some quality time together in Nainital. Teni will be seen fully supporting Parth in his search for Shorvari, however Shorvari will do everything possible to mislead them and not be able to find her.

 

IMG_1458

 

 

Parth will be seen totally disheartened by those failed attempts. On the other hand Bhanushali household would get shocked to know about Jalpa and Bharat’s divorce.

 

 

Parth would decide to extend their stay in Nainital, also the hotel in which they are staying will offer them a complimentary stay at their honeymoon cottage. Happy and elated Teni would thank Parth for everything, also Parth would thank her back for being with him during all ups and downs in life. A beautiful moment will get them closer. Parth would be seen committing to keep Teni happy forever.

 

DSC_4445

 

 

Later the couple would decide to extend their stay in Nainital, and one fine day Shorvari would come face to face with them.

 

 

What will happen next? Will they get Shorvari home or the latter would refuse?

 

 

Watch the story of Dil Se Dil Tak unfold, Mon-Fri at 10:00 PM!


