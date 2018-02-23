Dil Se Dil Tak: Is Shorvori feeling jealous of Teni?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 23rd, 2018 at 4:28 pm

Recently on Dil Se Dil Tak, the Bhanushali family celebrated Valentine’s Day together at home.  During a game meant for the couples, Parth had to make the right guesses about his partner’s choices. Both Shorvari and Teni participated in this game individually.

 

IMG_2652

 

 

 

To everyone’s surprise, Parth gave all the right answers for Shorvari but failed to give even a single correct answer for Teni. This made Teni really upset. Parth tried to pacify her but she refused to listen to him. Later, Parth surprised her by planning a trip to Switzerland which brought a smile on Teni’s face.

 

DSC_0364

 

 

In the meanwhile, when Shorvari came to know about the same she felt a little bad. She recalled her trip to Switzerland with Parth on their honeymoon.  

 

7fc7f31bc2558aaca5bf09b88153ac00

 

 

Will this feeling of Shorvari get bitter in future?

 

 

To know more watch Dil Se Dil Tak Mon-Fri at 10 PM. 


