posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on December 1st, 2016 at 4:46 pm

After Priyanka is back as wildcard, she is not finding the same importance in her circle as before. While Manveer still supports her, Manu favors Monalisa. She points out to Manveer that Manu should have asked Monalisa to throw the test tube she holds but he hasn’t succeeded.

All this hasn’t gone down too well with Priyanka. She is trying hard to patch up with Manu and improve her equation with him but when that is not happening, she seems to have taken a different stand.

Tonight as the contestants discuss about the captaincy task contenders, Gaurav comments that Manu and him are not bothered about immunity and hence they are better contenders for captaincy. Priyanka, who is also part of the conversation, says that according to her Gaurav and Manveer are suitable for captaincy task. This statement definitely upsets Manu.

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight to know what’s going on in Priyanka’s head!