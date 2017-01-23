posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 23rd, 2017 at 12:50 pm

We have clearly seen Bani and Lopamudra not liking each other for their own reasons. The ladies never got along, and there has been a constant rift between the two. In tonight’s episode we will see Lopa and Rohan talking about instances when Bani got mean, and did not bother about others in the Bigg Boss house. Citing an example of the Malgadi task, which was one of the most recent ones, wherein Bani got off the rail for captaincy when she had 6 lakhs of winner’s amount on her. Rohan says she has been over confident since the season’s beginning.

On the other hand Bani tells Manveer and Manu about things Lopamudra mentioned and how she didn’t react to them despite that. Manveer nodded in agreement. Bani clearly looked frustrated of Lopa’s actions.

Will their issues ever get resolved? Will Bani and Lopa be able to understand each other’s perspective?

Watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM to know everything.