Did you know what the Wild Card entrants are up to?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 3rd, 2016 at 4:46 pm

This Saturday, get geared to see how the phrase ‘age no bar’ will win your attention on the JDJ9 stage. The top five from the last round have walked into a pit of new challenge of ‘wild card entries’. While they must have thought there would be another contestant joining their ranks, to their surprise, they will meet 5 super talented and super cute- complete knock outs.

We take you behind the scenes to see how these adorable ones are prepping up for their ‘muh-dikhai’ on JDJ9, this Saturday.

 

Bubbly Fountain –Spandan Chaturvedi

13628027_287966941588351_7732523961392562176_n

 

14145441_1018868281562974_1461561794_n

 

14295413_343379069328663_596603113_n

 

IMG_2432

Expression Queen- Swasti Nitya

14515614_1248672085164415_6245536412989390848_n

 

IMG_2434

 

IMG_2449

 

Pretty Princess- Gracy Goswami

IMG_2437

 

1-2

 

Dancing Diva-Teriya Magar

14027283_1769125779966788_1981096291_n

 

14072918_235268636870663_808971416_n

 

IMG_2446

 

Powerhouse of Talent- Siddharth Nigam

14309705_286212661765849_496705359_n

 

14240670_1597882453839287_1688925173_n

 

14073036_339639519707980_598788572_n

 

Catch their infectious energy on Saturday at 10PM on JDJ9!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with