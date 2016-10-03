posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 3rd, 2016 at 4:46 pm

This Saturday, get geared to see how the phrase ‘age no bar’ will win your attention on the JDJ9 stage. The top five from the last round have walked into a pit of new challenge of ‘wild card entries’. While they must have thought there would be another contestant joining their ranks, to their surprise, they will meet 5 super talented and super cute- complete knock outs.

We take you behind the scenes to see how these adorable ones are prepping up for their ‘muh-dikhai’ on JDJ9, this Saturday.

Bubbly Fountain –Spandan Chaturvedi

Expression Queen- Swasti Nitya

Pretty Princess- Gracy Goswami

Dancing Diva-Teriya Magar

Powerhouse of Talent- Siddharth Nigam

Catch their infectious energy on Saturday at 10PM on JDJ9!