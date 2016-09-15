Did you know this about Taapsee Pannu and KJo?

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 2:49 pm

Taapsee Pannu, will join us on JDJ9 this week for the IGT 7 special. 
She was here along with Sir Amitabh Bachchan to promote her upcoming film PINK.

JDJ9

Taaspsee was extremely encouraging and was marveled at the acts put up the contestants. 

IMG_6208

Moreover, she was amazed to see them perform with such tremendous confidence in front of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. 

IMG_6145

She recalled her first shot with him and how nervous she was. But Big B was really supportive and helped her perform better. 

IMG_5934
IMG_5831
IMG_5929

To this KJo shared with the JDJ9 family that how he had fainted the first time they were shooting a song from K3G and how Mr Bachchan was seated next to him reassuring Karan, that he need not worry and the shoot will go well.

IMG_6014

Hats off to the legend. We are humbled to have him on JDJ9. 

IMG_5897

Tune into JDJ9 this Saturday at 10PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with