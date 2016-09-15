posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 15th, 2016 at 2:49 pm

Taapsee Pannu, will join us on JDJ9 this week for the IGT 7 special.

She was here along with Sir Amitabh Bachchan to promote her upcoming film PINK.

Taaspsee was extremely encouraging and was marveled at the acts put up the contestants.

Moreover, she was amazed to see them perform with such tremendous confidence in front of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

She recalled her first shot with him and how nervous she was. But Big B was really supportive and helped her perform better.

To this KJo shared with the JDJ9 family that how he had fainted the first time they were shooting a song from K3G and how Mr Bachchan was seated next to him reassuring Karan, that he need not worry and the shoot will go well.

Hats off to the legend. We are humbled to have him on JDJ9.

