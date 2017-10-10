posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 10th, 2017 at 2:28 pm

Based on a real story Lucknow Central has some real interesting facts involved about its making.

Here are some of those –

Concept used for the very first time – Here we are talking about the ‘Prisoner band’ which was never seen or heard before in Bollywood. The film comes up with a fresh idea and a story line which is also original.

Farhan Akhtar tried Bhojpuri accent – Once again actor, director Farhan Khan tried something new to experiment on. For the very first time he was seen playing a Bhojpuri singer, indeed this must have been a different experience for him.

Popular Punjabi actor-singer made a comeback in this film – Gippy Grewal is famous actor and a singer in Punjab. He made his acting debut in Bollywood in the year 2015. He made his comeback in Bollywood with ‘Lucknow Central.’

Kriti Sanon was the original choice for the female lead – Don’t believe this? Well, this is a true fact that Kirti Sanon was first approached for the role of a social worker in the film however due to dates problem she had to turn down the offer. Diana Penty was finally signed for the character.

Another movie with the same storyline to be made this year – As per the reports Yash Raj Productions is coming up with a movie having the same storyline called as ‘Qaidi Band’.

