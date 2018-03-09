posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 9th, 2018 at 6:22 pm

If you remember we shared some time back that Ritvik Arora isn’t only a good actor but also a trained dancer. The budding actor is truly multi-talented. Click here if you missed reading the article.

Ritvik has already impressed the audience with his intense acting as ‘Ahaan’ on Tu Aashiqui.

But what amazes us all the more is his recent video that he shared on the social media, in which he is seen dancing on the tunes of the song Tere Dar Par Sanam Chale Aaye.

Check out now!

Isn’t he brilliant?