Did you know about Shani Dev's family?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 10:42 am

Shani Dev is born to Surya or Sun God and Chhaya. Chhaya is the clone of Surya’s wife Sangya.

 

IMG_6692

 

IMG_1106

 

Sangya wanted to go into seclusion and hence she left behind her shadow, Chhaya, who was her clone. This was kept a secret and even Surya Dev wasn’t aware of this. Surya Dev and Sangya had two children, a son named Yama and a daughter called Yami. She left her two children behind in Chhaya’s custody while she was in seclusion and Chhaya took care of them as her own. Eventually, Shani was born to Chhaya. However, his father wasn’t exactly happy upon his birth. Click here to know more about this.

 

IMG_8312

 

Shani Dev’s real story is shrouded in mystery. Tune in to Shani on Colors TV, 7th November onwards, every Mon- Fri at 9.30PM to know more about this Planet God!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with