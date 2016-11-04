posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 4th, 2016 at 10:42 am

Shani Dev is born to Surya or Sun God and Chhaya. Chhaya is the clone of Surya’s wife Sangya.

Sangya wanted to go into seclusion and hence she left behind her shadow, Chhaya, who was her clone. This was kept a secret and even Surya Dev wasn’t aware of this. Surya Dev and Sangya had two children, a son named Yama and a daughter called Yami. She left her two children behind in Chhaya’s custody while she was in seclusion and Chhaya took care of them as her own. Eventually, Shani was born to Chhaya. However, his father wasn’t exactly happy upon his birth. Click here to know more about this.