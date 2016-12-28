posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 28th, 2016 at 12:48 pm

The Toofan task has brought every housemate in a very competitive state of mind! Every one wants to win it at any cost! And naturally there are tiffs happening every now and then due to that.

In a similar incident tonight we will see how during another round of storm as housemates rush to get inside the Igloo there happens a fight between Swami Om and Lopamudra. Swami Om says that Lopa was the last one to get in however Lopamudra denies this and says it wasn't her but Swami Om who came the last, in fact he was still at the tunnel! Both shout at each other asking to be out of the task.

Who is right and who is not? This will only be revealed tonight!

