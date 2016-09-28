posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 28th, 2016 at 2:01 pm

Shantanu 'super-duper-rocking' Maheshwari, is ready to make you sway to his magnificent energetic 'Zingaat' performance.

His terrific balance of soft gags within the song and instant plug in of power in the next beat, will glue your eyes to the screen.

Paisa vasool or bemisaal, Shantanu Maheshwari ke Hip Hop ne kardiya sabko khushaal!

Sorry, but we can't wait to see everyone temp up to this dance!

What a way to steal the show, Shantanu Maheshwari!

What are you waiting for? Marathi thunder will set the fire on JDJ9 stage this Saturday at 10PM.