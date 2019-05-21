posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 21st, 2019 at 6:29 pm

This week on Gathbandhan, Dhanak finds out that Tawde is the one who has kept the money in Raghu’s bag. He also destroys the one and only proof that could save Raghu. Dhanak enters the chawl and gets motivated by maayi to stand by Raghu and get justice for Raghu at any cost!

The next day, Tawde brings an officer from Hyderabad to Raghu’s stall for lunch. While at the stall, he tries to insult Raghu, however, Dhanak reaches there and supports Raghu. She even introduces him as her husband in front of everyone. Going forward, Raghu shuts his stall and goes to his friend’s place a small party. Dhanak also reaches there and the duo is seen having a good time. Next day, maayi and her gang hide from Dhanak and do vasooli from various places. Dhanak, simultaneously is warned by the Tawde that her family is in the red zone and that he will open their files and put them behind bars. What does Dhanak do next?

Tune in to Gathbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.