Dhanak is the new don?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 9th, 2019 at 6:58 pm

After Dhanak’s shocking decision of staying with her family against Raghu’s wishes, tonight is when she  explains to Raghu about her reasons. What could be the reason behind putting her dreams on standby at this point in life? While talking to him, Dhanak even convinces Raghu to help her in changing Maayi’s mindset. What will Raghu’s next step be?

 

Going forward, Maayi tries to attack Dhanak physically as Dhanak hides all of her weapons. Will Raghu reach in time to save Dhanak? Changing maayi’s mindset isn’t that easy and what she does next is something that’s absolutely shocking. Maayi announces Dhanak as the next Don! What has led to this sudden development? Tune in to Gathbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm to know the complete back story!

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Jagat comes home!

Jagat comes home!

Bela saves the day?

Bela saves the day?

Music, celebrations and your favourite celebrities on Rising Star 3!

Music, celebrations and your favourite celebrities on Rising Star 3!

What happens when the dancers take over Kitchen Champions?

What happens when the dancers take over Kitchen Champions?

Who is the victim?

Who is the victim?

You Might Also Like

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Khatra Khatra Khatra

Famously Filmfare

Famously Filmfare

Rising Star Season 3

Rising Star Season 3

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Inside Access

Inside Access

Connect with