Dhanak crowned as the new don of Mumbai!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 17th, 2019 at 11:23 pm

This week on Gathbandhan, we see Maayi asking Dhanak to prove her capabilities to become a don. Following her orders, Dhanak ends up killing a police officer and she is eventually crowned as the next don of Mumbai. The next day, Dhanak and Maayi reach Raghu’s pav bhaji stall only to see Raghu getting beaten up. When Raghu sees the two of them, he points a gun to a man and flaunts about being a husband to Mumbai’s new don Dhanak Jadhav!

 

_DSC0795

 

 

Going forward, Raghu sees Dhanak leaving the house late in the night. On following her, he comes to know about Dhanak’s plan. What could her plan be? Will Raghu help her in her mission?

 

_DSC8173

 

 

Tune in to Gatbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm to find out all the details!

﻿

