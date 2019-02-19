Dhanak and Raghu arrested?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 19th, 2019 at 6:57 pm

This week on Gathbandhan, Dhanak rubs the sindoor off her maang. Just then, maayi comes there with band baaja to take Dhanak home that is, to her sasural. Dhanak instead of going to Raghu’s house rushes to the police station to file a complaint against Raghu but in turn, the cops end up catching Raghu and Dhanak in a red-light area.

Both, Raghu and Dhanak are arrested and put behind bars. We see Dhanak being troubled there by prostitutes. Will Raghu help Dhanak here? Back in ‘Dashrath Chawl’ Savitri and Mahendra are informed about the two of them locked. How will the two react to this? Will they be able to bail them?

Tune in to Gathbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm to know what’s in store for Dhanak and Raghu next?

