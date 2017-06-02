Devanshi : Little Known Facts About Helly Shah

Helly Shah has gained a lot of popularity with her charm and great acting chops, having starred in a lot of shows at such a young age. After ‘Swaragini’, Helly Shah is now portraying the role of a grown-up Devanshi in the show titled ‘Devanshi’. She plays the role with finesse with a spot on Haryanvi accent. Her on-screen presence has won the hearts of many, and we can’t deny the fact that she is extremely likeable!

 

Even as a person, Helly Shah is extremely chill and adorable, someone who knows how to let her hair down and have fun. There’s a reason why so many people love her as she enjoys quite a big fan following. Here are some things that you probably did not know about her –

 

DSC_0437

She started acting at a tender age. She was still in the 8th grade when she first appeared on television.

 

 

IMG_9909

Helly Shah is from Ahmedabad. Although she now stays in Mumbai because of her work, she admitted that she misses her native town immensely.

 

 

Screenshot (759)

She is still a student. The actress juggles work and studies simultaneously. She has always wanted to pursue a degree in Biotechnology.

 

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-16 at 15.48.00

She is a huge Bollywood buff. Her favourite actors are Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

 

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-16 at 15.48.07

She loves Panipuri. She eats a lot of them.

 

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-02-24 at 11.56.06

She is a very emotional and sensitive person in real life.

 

 

WhatsApp Image 2017-02-24 at 11.56.00

She used to be quite the topper in school. She joked about wanting guys to know that girls are smarter.

 

 

﻿

