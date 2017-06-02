posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on June 2nd, 2017 at 5:05 pm

Helly Shah has gained a lot of popularity with her charm and great acting chops, having starred in a lot of shows at such a young age. After ‘Swaragini’, Helly Shah is now portraying the role of a grown-up Devanshi in the show titled ‘Devanshi’. She plays the role with finesse with a spot on Haryanvi accent. Her on-screen presence has won the hearts of many, and we can’t deny the fact that she is extremely likeable!

Even as a person, Helly Shah is extremely chill and adorable, someone who knows how to let her hair down and have fun. There’s a reason why so many people love her as she enjoys quite a big fan following. Here are some things that you probably did not know about her –

She started acting at a tender age. She was still in the 8th grade when she first appeared on television.

Helly Shah is from Ahmedabad. Although she now stays in Mumbai because of her work, she admitted that she misses her native town immensely.

She is still a student. The actress juggles work and studies simultaneously. She has always wanted to pursue a degree in Biotechnology.

She is a huge Bollywood buff. Her favourite actors are Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

She loves Panipuri. She eats a lot of them.

She is a very emotional and sensitive person in real life.

She used to be quite the topper in school. She joked about wanting guys to know that girls are smarter.

Catch her on ‘Devanshi’, every Mon-Sun at 7 PM!