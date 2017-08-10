Dev: What's the mystery behind Mehek's death?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 10th, 2017 at 5:27 pm

 It’s well known that detective Dev is undoubtedly extremely sharp and swift in his moves when it comes to his job. However there is a dark hidden secret about his personal life which is yet to be revealed and is going to make the story even more intriguing further on the show.

 

1

 

Dev had a beautiful wife called Mehek, who passed away few years ago. Her death still remains a mystery for everyone. Many blame Dev for being the actual killer of his wife but the truth is not known yet.

 

2

 

Dev deeply loved his wife and isn’t over her yet. He blames himself till date for not being able to fulfill his promise towards her.

 

What was the promise all about? Who killed Mehek?

 

Is Dev an actual criminal?

 

Watch ‘Dev’ to know how the story unfolds.

 

Tune in Sat-Sun at 10 PM!​


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with