posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 10th, 2017 at 5:27 pm

It’s well known that detective Dev is undoubtedly extremely sharp and swift in his moves when it comes to his job. However there is a dark hidden secret about his personal life which is yet to be revealed and is going to make the story even more intriguing further on the show.

Dev had a beautiful wife called Mehek, who passed away few years ago. Her death still remains a mystery for everyone. Many blame Dev for being the actual killer of his wife but the truth is not known yet.

Dev deeply loved his wife and isn’t over her yet. He blames himself till date for not being able to fulfill his promise towards her.

What was the promise all about? Who killed Mehek?

Is Dev an actual criminal?

Watch ‘Dev’ to know how the story unfolds.

Tune in Sat-Sun at 10 PM!​