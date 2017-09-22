Dev: Is Mahek alive?

September 22nd, 2017

This weekend’s episode of ‘Dev’ will get really exciting when Dev will encounter a woman having an uncanny resemblance with Mahek, Dev’s wife who is no more in this world.

 

 

In one of the episodes we will get to see how Dev gets shocked to see a woman right in front of him, unbelievable to his eyes Dev starts recalling how he saw his wife dying in front of his own eyes and by no ways this could be the truth. But what he gets to see is also not the truth.

 

 

Lost in thoughts in the middle of the road Dev doesn’t realize a vehicle coming right towards him and it bangs his car injuring him severely!

 

 

What will happen after that? Will the truth finally come out in front of everyone or this would be a mere dream as Dev deeply misses Mahek every now and then.

 

Tune in to see the truth getting revealed!

 

Sat-Sun at 10 PM!


