posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 12:58 pm

On Bigg Boss 10, Bani entered as a celebrity contestant. She came across as a physically tough yet emotionally vulnerable person in the Bigg Boss house. Her vulnerability came as a surprise to other housemates and her fans. Her fetish for eggs also took everyone by surprise. So much so, that in a recent episode, Shah Rukh Khan also asked her about this obsession over eggs.

Bani received great support from her fans in the form of votes. Despite being nominated many times, she was always safe, thanks to her fans. However, along with boosting her morale they also pointed out that her vulnerability is working against her. Even Salman Khan and her Bestie, Gauhar Khan told her that she was playing well and she shouldn’t lose her cool about anything.

Here’s more about how Bani played her game on Bigg Boss 10…

What we loved about Bani on Bigg Boss 10?

Bani carried herself with a lot of dignity and self- respect in the Bigg Boss 10 house. Her first fight with Priyanka Jagga, which was also the first full blown fight on Bigg Boss 10, was about being treated with respect. Later on she fought with Swami Om when he said nasty things about her mother.

She was extremely disciplined and pointed out hygiene and cleanliness issues in the house. She openly requested the housemates to keep the toilets clean after using them. She also argued with Nitibha when she saw that Nitibha had left used tissues on the bed.

Her friendship with Gaurav was really cute and together they entertained us a lot with their bitter- sweet moments. As much as she fought with him, she equally cherished their friendship. Gaurav was her only confidante in the Bigg Boss house and she never failed to support him or stand by him. Who would forget the funny episode of ‘Koffee with Gaurav and Gurbani’ and the ‘Matrimonial Ad for Gaurav’s Marriage’? Even their ‘Friendly Date’ was something to remember. Recently, after Gaurav’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Bani was seen sporting Gaurav’s hoodie. It can’t get any cuter, what say?

Here are the shockers…

Nobody would have expected the strong and tough Bani to be emotionally vulnerable. Her outbursts and her reactions were unbelievable. The ugliest fight on Bigg Boss 10 happened between her and Lopamudra when Lopamudra commented that Bani overreacts about her mother. As expected, Bani strongly reacted to this and also used physical strength on Lopamudra.

Earlier she had a similar outburst when Swami Om passed a nasty comment about her mother’s death. She walked out of the press conference as Lopamudra managed to irk her. She also walked out on Gaurav many times because her reactions were strong to most of the things around her.

She was criticized for backing out of tasks and losing perspective as a Captain. Kamya Punjabi, Tannisha Mukherjee and VJ Andy as well as the Aam Aadmi Sabha openly expressed their disappointment over Bani’s behavior. Later on she was also seen breaking down and missing her family.

Bani was recently seen bonding with Manu and Manveer. She opened up to them and expressed her inner most feelings about the show, what is being expected of her and what she actually is. Her frankness seems to have struck a chord with Manu who now seems to understand her better than any other housemate.