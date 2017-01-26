Demystifying Bani J on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 12:58 pm

On Bigg Boss 10, Bani entered as a celebrity contestant. She came across as a physically tough yet emotionally vulnerable person in the Bigg Boss house. Her vulnerability came as a surprise to other housemates and her fans. Her fetish for eggs also took everyone by surprise. So much so, that in a recent episode, Shah Rukh Khan also asked her about this obsession over eggs.

 

852e621fb1d2c00473b1c49e8e2ffbb6

 

Bani received great support from her fans in the form of votes. Despite being nominated many times, she was always safe, thanks to her fans. However, along with boosting her morale they also pointed out that her vulnerability is working against her. Even Salman Khan and her Bestie, Gauhar Khan told her that she was playing well and she shouldn’t lose her cool about anything.

 

Here’s more about how Bani played her game on Bigg Boss 10…

 

What we loved about Bani on Bigg Boss 10?

002fa84f25a375a0b0b928995486b16b

 

Bani carried herself with a lot of dignity and self- respect in the Bigg Boss 10 house. Her first fight with Priyanka Jagga, which was also the first full blown fight on Bigg Boss 10, was about being treated with respect. Later on she fought with Swami Om when he said nasty things about her mother.

 

PIC 10

 

She was extremely disciplined and pointed out hygiene and cleanliness issues in the house. She openly requested the housemates to keep the toilets clean after using them. She also argued with Nitibha when she saw that Nitibha had left used tissues on the bed.

 

252a3f57e26d51a08ecb2e28e6a6d7d4

 

Her friendship with Gaurav was really cute and together they entertained us a lot with their bitter- sweet moments. As much as she fought with him, she equally cherished their friendship. Gaurav was her only confidante in the Bigg Boss house and she never failed to support him or stand by him. Who would forget the funny episode of ‘Koffee with Gaurav and Gurbani’ and the ‘Matrimonial Ad for Gaurav’s Marriage’? Even their ‘Friendly Date’ was something to remember. Recently, after Gaurav’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Bani was seen sporting Gaurav’s hoodie. It can’t get any cuter, what say?

 

Here are the shockers…

 

4f49b7fbe5d12e3e1dbe820ec3617ae4

 

Nobody would have expected the strong and tough Bani to be emotionally vulnerable. Her outbursts and her reactions were unbelievable. The ugliest fight on Bigg Boss 10 happened between her and Lopamudra when Lopamudra commented that Bani overreacts about her mother. As expected, Bani strongly reacted to this and also used physical strength on Lopamudra.

 

8f056a99b82772fe4beb86a650b50fe8

 

Earlier she had a similar outburst when Swami Om passed a nasty comment about her mother’s death. She walked out of the press conference as Lopamudra managed to irk her. She also walked out on Gaurav many times because her reactions were strong to most of the things around her.

 

ce402938736495b26519a254fdf4279b

 

She was criticized for backing out of tasks and losing perspective as a Captain. Kamya Punjabi, Tannisha Mukherjee and VJ Andy as well as the Aam Aadmi Sabha openly expressed their disappointment over Bani’s behavior. Later on she was also seen breaking down and missing her family.

 

3aeadf0c57b03e56c72ee692f85e9e53

 

2a8a36af3ddbb2302231319ce6ba86cc

 

Bani was recently seen bonding with Manu and Manveer. She opened up to them and expressed her inner most feelings about the show, what is being expected of her and what she actually is. Her frankness seems to have struck a chord with Manu who now seems to understand her better than any other housemate.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with