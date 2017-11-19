posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 19th, 2017 at 2:55 pm

'Padmavati’ is soon releasing in December. To promote the film, superstar Deepika Padukone comes to visit Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. The stunning actress not only shares an amazing moment with Mr. Khan on stage but also visits the housemates in the Bigg Boss house.

Tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will show the actress surprising the housemates with her presence. Deepika then dances to the tune of Ghoomar along with the housemates. Eye catching fact would be seeing the housemates in Rajasthani avataar, especially the men out there.

Deepika will then give different challenges to the housemates. She would even ask questions from them for example who they feel has the attributes of queen Padmavati in the Bigg Boss house! The answers the housemates come up with are surely not to be missed.

Further the actress has fun time with the gharwaalez and also gives them a friendly advice before leaving the house.

