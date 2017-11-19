Deepika Padukone dances on GHOOMAR along with the Bigg Boss housemates!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 19th, 2017 at 2:55 pm

'Padmavati’ is soon releasing in December. To promote the film, superstar Deepika Padukone comes to visit Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar. The stunning actress not only shares an amazing moment with Mr. Khan on stage but also visits the housemates in the Bigg Boss house.

 

00a6ac8f-461e-404a-960d-662e7dae84b4

 

 

Tonight’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will show the actress surprising the housemates with her presence. Deepika then dances to the tune of Ghoomar along with the housemates. Eye catching fact would be seeing the housemates in Rajasthani avataar, especially the men out there.

 

 

Deepika will then give different challenges to the housemates. She would even ask questions from them for example who they feel has the attributes of queen Padmavati in the Bigg Boss house! The answers the housemates come up with are surely not to be missed.

 

41fe345c-30d4-45cb-a23f-f8da681fd431

 

 

Further the actress has fun time with the gharwaalez and also gives them a friendly advice before leaving the house.

 

 

We know how curious you are to know what more is going to happen tonight!

 

 

Keep watching!

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with