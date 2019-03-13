posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 13th, 2019 at 6:50 pm

Tonight on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep finds a clue at Netra’s house. He wants to make Sharma family’s life miserable by making sure that money isn’t arranged for Mohan’s treatment. He also creates a situation which makes Netra beg him for money. Aarohi, on the other hand, asks to be killed in her captivity. That’ also when she sees a swarm of honeybees coming towards her. Later, looking at the situation, Netra is now in a position to take money from Deep, thanks to the scenario he has created for her. Deep’s next move is to tell Vasundhara that he wants to get married to Netra which is overheard by Tara.

Going forward, we see Tara taking a drastic step which shocks everyone. What could it be? What’s next in store for Deep and Netra?

Tune in to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.