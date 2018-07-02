posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 2nd, 2018 at 5:50 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Danny confesses his love to Aarohi which makes her very furious. Deep goes missing but returns with a surprising proposal. Along with the proposal, he also plans on exposing Tara and the other villains. Will he be successful in doing so?

In another sequence, we see Deep seeing flashes of his past life that disturb him a lot. Around this time, Roma meets Deep and reveals some shocking details of his past that will affect his future with Aarohi! What’s Deep going to do? Will Aarohi find a way out to make things work between Deep and her?

Stay tuned to find out more on Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.